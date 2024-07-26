AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 0.8%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.04. Approximately 6,928,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 36,663,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 180.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,082,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,450,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,072,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,588,000 after buying an additional 1,662,100 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.