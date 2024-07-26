AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.2 %

AZO traded up $66.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,097.13. 182,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,906.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

