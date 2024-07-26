Avalanche Price Hits $27.91 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion and $372.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $27.91 or 0.00041479 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,155,464 coins and its circulating supply is 394,809,094 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.