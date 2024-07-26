Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Avangrid Stock Performance
NYSE AGR opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Avangrid Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGR
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avangrid
- What are earnings reports?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.