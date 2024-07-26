Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AGR opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.