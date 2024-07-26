Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,071 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Avantor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,937 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 297,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Avantor by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in Avantor by 147,220.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 4,716,940 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

AVTR stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,523,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,358. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

