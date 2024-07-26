Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $120.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

