Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.93. 166,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,389. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

