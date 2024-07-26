Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.30.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.49. 881,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,708. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

