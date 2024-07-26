Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,960 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.15. 2,214,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

