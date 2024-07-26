Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,039 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,288. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

