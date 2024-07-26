Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 872.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. 1,116,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,550. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

