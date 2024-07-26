Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,782,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,377,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,498,614 shares of company stock worth $951,441,747 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

