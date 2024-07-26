Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,244 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 208,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 110,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

