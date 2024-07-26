Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,981 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TGT traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.00. 2,339,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,130. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.28. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

