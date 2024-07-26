Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,999 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $605,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,693,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,527. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.