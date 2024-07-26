Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,150 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 298.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,185. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

