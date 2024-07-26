Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,661,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,253,000 after acquiring an additional 493,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,659,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.12. 865,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,758. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

