Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

CARR stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 4,351,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

