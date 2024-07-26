Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

Shares of ASML traded up $25.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $888.39. 1,681,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $350.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,004.63 and a 200-day moving average of $942.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

