Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,743 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 300.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,129. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

