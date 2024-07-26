Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,683 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 167.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. 17,371,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,878,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

