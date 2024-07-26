Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,784.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,894 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,377,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

