Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 641 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.39. 2,271,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

