Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FI traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.94. 3,303,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

