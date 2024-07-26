Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.30

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.70) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 534.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.44). The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.60) to GBX 565 ($7.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 570.80 ($7.38).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

