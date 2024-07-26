Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 645,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $150.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 318,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 85,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 352,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 196,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

