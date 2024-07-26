Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Trading Up 10.6%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 62,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 68,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Baijiayun Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.