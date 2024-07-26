Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 448,003 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 104,422 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 736.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 89,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 80,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.