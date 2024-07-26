Baird R W Upgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Strong-Buy

Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

