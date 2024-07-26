Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,688,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 809,237 shares.The stock last traded at $87.22 and had previously closed at $86.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

