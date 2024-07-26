Barclays Increases Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $74.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 362,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

