Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

BBDC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 121.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

