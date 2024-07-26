Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to ~$1.60-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on B shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

