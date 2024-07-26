Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,347 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $16,040,000. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

