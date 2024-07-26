Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,875,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 2,785,882 shares.The stock last traded at $6.08 and had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,347 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $16,040,000. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

