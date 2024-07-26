Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 391,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 149,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 22.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.