Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

