bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIAF opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. bioAffinity Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.43% and a negative return on equity of 134.34%.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
