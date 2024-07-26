bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIAF opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. bioAffinity Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.43% and a negative return on equity of 134.34%.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.