BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.32

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 68170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $313,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.