Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 393,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BTOG stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Bit Origin has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

