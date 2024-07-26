Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00048255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

