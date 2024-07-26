Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 6.7%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 288,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,083,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Up 6.5 %

Insider Activity at Bitfarms

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.27.

In other news, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00. In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total value of C$145,775.00. Also, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00. Insiders have bought 54,432 shares of company stock worth $117,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.