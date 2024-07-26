BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $870.67 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Further Reading

