Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

