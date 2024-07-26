Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. 1,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,792. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

