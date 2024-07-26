BMO Capital Markets Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$180.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.43.

L stock traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$168.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$150.02. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total value of C$2,329,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

