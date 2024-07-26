BMO Capital Markets Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$24.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.02. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$15.35 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The stock has a market cap of C$866.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

