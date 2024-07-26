BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BOKF stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

