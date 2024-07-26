Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BYD stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.