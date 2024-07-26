Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BYD stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Earnings History for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

